Friends Create February Valentine Trellis Attraction

February can be such a dreary month but not at Christopher Columbus Park where the well-known Trellis has been transformed into a Valentines Tunnel of Love for residents and tourists to enjoy through February 21.

Each end of the trellis will become a lighted heart-shaped entrance, with five-foot-tall, colorful “conversation hearts” lining the walkway. A Field of Hearts next to the Trellis will inspire visitors with love-themed sayings. Romantic music will fill the air from 4 PM to 10 PM.

FOCCP’s Art Curator, Robyn Reed, created Valentine’s Day-inspired Trellis design. “Columbus Park is gorgeous year-round, but by February, we all need some extra beauty to get us through the end of winter,” Reed said.

In addition to this uplifting Valentine installation, Reed has also created other engaging and timely works under the park’s Trellis including the award-winning Changing Course and the more recent “even if you don’t see it, it is there,” a meditative response to the pandemic.

“Columbus Park has been named as one of the ‘Top 10 Most Kissable Places’ in Boston according to Boston Magazine,” said FOCCP President Joanne Hayes-Rines.

Not surprising the magazine also rates the Waterfront Park as one of the top green spaces in Boston for proposals. This is certainly a fitting spot for the Valentine Hearts display.