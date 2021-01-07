NEMPAC Presents First Concert of 2021 from the Boston Athenaeum

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is thrilled to announce “New Music from New England” featuring Hub New Music and Christina Wright-Ivanova —as part of NEMPAC’s Winter Concert Series— on Friday, January 15th, 2021 at 7 p.m. presented virtually in partnership with Sparrow Live from the historic Boston Athenaeum livestreamed directly to the comfort of your home.

The program will feature the contemporary works of living composers —originally from New England— full of vivid, vibrant, and emotional imagery depicting very relevant themes in today’s world including “Apple Fantasy” (World Premiere) by Joseph Sowa; “Rogue Emoji” by Kati Agócs; “Black Anemones” (flute and piano) by Joseph Schwantner; and “Crossings” (flute, clarinet, violin, cello and piano) by Pierre Jalbert.

Featured Performers will include Michael Avitabile (flute), Nicholas Brown (clarinet), Alyssa Wang (violin), Jesse Christeson (cello), and Christina Wright-Ivanova, (Artistic Director and piano guest artist).

About NEMPAC:

North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is a 501(c)(3) community music school and performing arts center empowering greater-Boston artists of all ages and abilities. Fueled by the belief that the arts are an expression of our shared humanity, NEMPAC enriches the North End, Charlestown, and surrounding Boston neighborhoods with affordable, high-quality performances and programming.

In 2001, five North End mothers launched NEMPAC out of their homes to give their daughters and sons the opportunity to pursue private piano instruction. By listening to, empathizing with, and meeting a community need for youth instrument lessons, the nonprofit’s female founders banded together to make music an approachable art form for the children of Little Italy.

Fast forward nearly two decades later, and NEMPAC continues to flourish at the intersection of arts education and professional performance. NEMPAC’s community music school nurtures the next generation of artists through in-house education courses, private and group music instruction, as well as on-site arts programming in area schools.

