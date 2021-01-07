In-Person Learning Resumes at the Eliot for Some Students

Last month Mayor Martin Walsh and Boston Public School Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius announced that approximately 1,700 students across 28 schools, including East Boston High School and the Mario Umana Academy, returned to in-person learning on Monday.

The students returning to school this week have complex disabilities and language needs and were identified by BPS as having a high priority for in-person learning.

Eliot School sixth graders were fully engaged in math at school simultaneously with their peers at home. The Eliot welcomed back in-person priority students on Tuesday, January 5 to all three school buildings in the North End.

“After the return three weeks ago of students to our special education-focused schools we returned the next group of students on Monday, December 14,” said Cassellius. “We are communicating directly with those families in collaboration with their school leaders to outline next steps. This group includes approximately 1,700 students across 28 schools. These plans are based on families who selected hybrid learning for their students and on each building’s ability to welcome students and staff back to in-person learning. We will add free-standing air purifiers into the school buildings without HVAC systems to promote airflow.”

On Tuesday, all three Eliot school buildings in the North End welcomed in-person priority students back to school.

Eliot Principal Traci Griffith said she and her staff were thrilled to be one of the 28 Schools that were identified to proceed with limited in person learning for high priority students.

“We are so grateful for everyone’s continued commitment to supporting your student and our community this school year,” said Eliot Principal Traci Griffith. “We have the most spectacular staff, fantastic families and super students who have been working so hard during these unprecedented times. We will continue to update families regarding the next phase of reopening in the coming weeks. We are stronger together.”

Griffith said she is proud of the Eliot School community staff and all the hard work and effort they have all put forth to make this school year the best during an unprecedented time in education

“You have all been innovative, imaginative and inspirational as we continue to transform education one Zoom at a time,” she said. “We are eternally grateful for everyone embracing a growth mindset with flexibility and patience at the forefront. We continue to keep the health and safety of our children, families and faculty at the center of our decisions to ensure access to high quality instruction for every Eliot learner. We will also continue to celebrate our guiding principles of Be Responsible, Be Respectful, Be Safe, Be Kind and Be Inclusive.”