Community News

Winter Hats and Gloves Drive

North End Friends of St. Francis Houses collecting donations to purchase winter hats and gloves for the needy. For information call John Romano at 617-750-9749.

NEWNC Meeting

The next North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting will be held on Monday, January 11 at 7 p.m. It will be a virtual meeting.

Food Program Donations

Donations are being accepted for the Food Insecurity Program at the NEW Health this holiday season. Over 100 families per month are served including children from the Eliot School. For details call 857-238-1176.

Public Skating at N.E. Rink

Public skating at the North End Steriti Rink on Commercial Street is now available at different hours. Schedule can be picked up at the rink.

Stories of the Old North

Looking to the future, the Old North Foundation is aiming to create a site wide interpretation plan in 2021 that reflects the rich and diverse stories of the past.

MBTA Police Offering Face Masks

MBTA Transit Police have started offering face masks to transit riders in need of face covering.

Tour Local Center

For a tour of the North End Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 70 Fulton Street, North End cal 617-843-5001.

Old North Seeks Program Sponsors

The Old North Church Foundation of Boston, Inc., is seeking sponsors to continue to provide programs to students and teachers throughout the country, as they prepare for a mostly virtual 2020-2021 school year. This year. there is a need due to the pandemic and the foundation’s dependency on tourism revenue

The Old North will shift to a virtual strategy with engaging content that combines a core history curriculum.