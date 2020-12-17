North Washington Street Bridge Construction Look-Ahead Through Dec. 26

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Vibratory Hammer Noise Impacts

•A vibratory hammer is being used to install the five cofferdams which will be needed to build the piers of the new bridge. Installation of each cofferdam takes about two weeks.

•The project has positioned a combination of hanging sound blankets and temporary barrier to minimize noise impacts from the vibratory hammer. These measures will be adjusted as needed and appropriate.

•Use of the vibratory hammer began on 10/6. Work hours are during the day (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Description of Scheduled Work

•Chipping out joints in the warehouse spans, installation and maintenance of silt curtain, installation of north and south abutment bridge seat, installation of drilled shafts, excavation of piers, and cleaning of demolition site. In addition, sheeting and bracing of cofferdams will continue.

Work Hours

•Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

•Some work will be done overnight (4:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.)

Work That Has Been Completed

•Prior to 12/13, crews continued to demolish the existing bridge. The bridge is 98% demolished and work on the cofferdams is 60% complete.

Travel Tips

Westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.