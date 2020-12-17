NEWRA Holds Hotel Informational Meeting

An informational meeting was held by North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) to discuss a proposal by Cross Street Ventures, LLC to develop a 135-room boutique hotel on Cross Street between Endicott and Salem Streets, according to NEWRA President Cheryl Delgreco.

If approved by the community and the Boston Planning and Development Agency, the total building blueprints of the development will be approximately 13,363 square feet.

Developments will take place on the property formally occupied by J. Pace + Sons and Maria’s Pastry Shop and a parking lot.

The developers have been reportedly meeting and working with the Cutillo Park Residential Organization and others to promote the project which will have an interrogated open space air passageway to and from the park.

A restaurant with 50 to 60 seats overlooking the park is planned with the goal of deterring and removing park problems and activities that reportedly exist.

A second full-size restaurant of a similar size with the Rose Kennedy Garden seen on the front side of the hotel and Morton Street and Cutillo Park seen in the rear.

Plans for the hotel are expected to draw inspiration from the history of the North End neighborhood according to General Manager Developer Bill Caulder a local resident who previously worked on the Victor in the Bulfinch Triangle and many other family units in the North End.

New Health Representatives discussed their holiday fundraising campaign for its Food Insecurity Program’s expanding efforts throughout the holiday season to assist needy people and families in the neighborhood.

Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) representatives presented an update on construction in the North End.

NEWRA President Cheryl Delgreco spoke about 2021 membership renewal and advise the non-profit group that the next monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 14. Details will be announced.