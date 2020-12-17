North End Friends of St. Francis House WINTER Donation Drive

North End Friends of St. Francis House has started to collect donations for winter hats and gloves which will be distributed to homeless and other needy people.

However, due to the pandemic, the endeavor will be handled differently than past years.

Instead of collecting hats and gloves, those interested in participating in this charitable endeavor can make a monetary contribution and the Friends will purchase the items and deliver them to St. Francis House for distribution.

Some repeat donors have already made it possible for the purchase of 180 hats and 300 pairs of gloves.

The group’s goal is to raise at least $2,500. Thus far $1,700 has already been received.

Checks can be made out to John Romano and mailed to Olivia Scimeca, 21 Cleveland Place, Boston, MA 02113. For details call John Romano at 617-750-9749.