North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Establishes Dedicated Ventilator Program

North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center announced the opening of a dedicated ventilator program led by a board-certified pulmonologist and staffed around the clock by a multi-disciplinary team of nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care professionals.

The state-licensed, 10-bed unit at the skilled nursing center was designed to provide high-quality care and monitoring for patients in need of long-term ventilator support, as well as physical rehabilitation and occupational and speech therapy for individuals who are weaning themselves from ventilator support.

“Our new ventilator unit works in tandem with our advanced pulmonary rehab program to develop and implement treatment programs that are personalized to each individual resident’s health care needs,” said Sami Almadi, Senior Administrator of North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. “Our staff is focused on increasing mobility and independence whenever possible.”

North End’s ventilator program operates under the direction of Dr. Maher Tabba, a leading Boston-area pulmonologist affiliated with Tufts Medical Center and Melrose Wakefield Hospital, and Dr. Jin Chae, an internal medicine physician affiliated with Spaulding Hospital for Continuing Medical Care in Cambridge.

