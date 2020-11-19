NSC Continues to Provide Hot Meals

Staff and volunteers at the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) on Michelangelo Street continues to work diligently to provide hot meals to needy people through its meal delivery program that offers three monthly meals.

Two meals are donated by the North End Rehabilitation and Health Center on Fulton Street. The other meal is donated by Pizzeria Regina General Manager Richard Zapato from the Thatcher Street location.

The Center is the recipient of an enhanced grant from the Age Strong Commission to fund an additional meal. As usual, staff have been making the rounds in the North End and West End to get hot meals to residents.

RUFF Holding Third Month of Giving

Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF) is currently conducting its third annual “Month of Giving” during the month of November.

The neighborhood, non-profit organization wants to give back to the community by partnering with Polka Dog Bakery, 57 Salem Street, to collect donations for “Last Hope K-9”, an agency that provides hope by rescuing the neediest dogs.

RUFF is hoping its members and others will come together and donate to animals in need.

A donation box has been set up at the Bakery. The Bakery will donate a bully stick for every $25 by weight treats purchased.

NEWNC Supports Two Community Requests

A request to legalize the existing conditions at 120 Salem Street creating nine residential units and one commercial space was supported (8-0) by the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) at their November 9 monthly meeting, according to President Brett Roman.

In addition, NEWNC supported (8-0) a request that has been filed for the use of 230-238 Hanover Street for fifteen spaces, Romano noted. The next NEWNC monthly meeting will be held on Monday, December 14 at 7 PM