Crime Down 19 Percent in A-1, Larceny Continues to Be a Problem

In what will be the Boston Police Department’s last crime stat report before the end of the year, the report shows while overall crime is down in A-1 larceny from motor vehicles, or car breaks, in the area continues to be a problem here and across the city.

Part One Crimes, the more serious crimes the Boston Police track, are down 19 percent overall in the area when comparing Jan. 1 2020 through Nov. 8 2020 with the same time period last year.

The main culprit continues to be larceny from a motor vehicle, which is up 37 percent in the neighborhood.

By this time in 2019 there were only 185 reported car breaks but that number has increased to 253. It seems the number of motor vehicle largencies, an opportunistic crime that only takes seconds to pull off, is up all over Boston. Citywide the number has gone from 2,332 in 2019 to 2,932 so far in 2020, a 25.7 percent increase.

“The Department obviously takes great pride in the fact that arrests were made in all three incidents, we would, nevertheless, like to take this opportunity to remind community members to employ common sense preventative measures to protect items of value when exiting their vehicles,” said the statement. “As simple as it may sound, protecting your motor vehicle from a break-in starts with locking the doors and closing windows. Simple? Yes. But, highly effective.”

In fact, simple steps can often spell the difference between your car being broken into and the would-be thief moving on to another, more desirable target.

“More than anything else, thieves look for the easy score,” said the police. “So, don’t make it easy. If you have items of value, be it a cell phone, charger, money or iPad, take them with you when you exit your car. Because if a thief can see it, you can be sure he or she will do everything they can to steal it.”

As for other Part One Crimes in A-1 there have been zero reported Homicides for 2020; Rape or Attemped Rape is is down from 24 to 17; Robbery or Attempted Robberty is down from 133 to

109; Domestic Aggravated Assault is down from 21 to 18; Non-Domestic Aggravated Assault is down from 242 to 190; Commercial Burglaries are up from 52 to 117; Residential Burglaries are down from 40 to 36; other Larcencies are down from 1,283 to 862; and Auto Theft is down from 79 to 68.

So far this year there have been a total of 1,670 Part One Crimes, down from the 2,068 reported during the same time period in 2019.