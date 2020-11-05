North End/West End Center Has New Kitchen

With limitations of gatherings, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center, cannot currently present monthly celebrations and weekly Friday meals at its community drop-in center located at 1 Michelangelo Street.

However, thanks to a grant from the Department of Neighborhood Development’s Partner for Non–Prophets Program, along with the state earmark for FY2020, the Center now has a top-of-the-line brand-new kitchen.

“The space has new cabinetry, stainless steel food preparation counters, a deep sink and microwave, stunning floor and much more,” according to the Center.

The new kitchen meets all Serve Safe Compliance standards.

NSC staff and volunteers are eager to start preparing home-cooked multi-course meals but are waiting city and state guidelines on when it is safe to do so.

Meanwhile, the Center will use the kitchen to package and store food for its meal delivery program and food pantry.

The staff has been making the rounds in the buildings in the North End/West End including Ausonia, Michelangelo and Amy Lowell apartments to get hot lunches to residents.

Senator Joe Boncore, Representative Aaron Michlewitz and Representative Jay Livingston were instrumental in making the new kitchen possible.