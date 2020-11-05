NEMPAC Latin X Heritage Concert raises $10,000

The North End Music Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) “Nuestras Raices Concert”, a re-imagined online fundraising event honoring Latin X Heritage month successfully raised $10,000 for the Center’s annual fund which supports educational programming, future concert production, and day to day operations.

NEMPAC Executive Directors Sherri Snow said, “Given our collective challenges this year and all the unusual reality this year, one thing is for certain, the arts matter will prosper and shine on.”

She added, “Our community demonstrated that they too, value our mission and our goal to make quality music education and performing arts programs equitable for all.”

Members viewed the concert across the North End, Charlestown and surrounding Greater Boston neighborhoods according to NEMPAC.

FOCCP Tree and Bench Sponsorship Program Available

Since 2019, Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP), started its tree and bench benefit sponsorship program at the Waterfront Park on Atlantic Avenue.

Only two parks in the city offered this type of program and FOCCP are “proud to be one of them.”

FOCCP, caretakers of the public park are seeking sponsors to choose a tree and/or bench to place a special message on. The message can reflect a birthday, a marriage, a proposal, a milestone or other messages.

FOCCP asked that sponsors not use “in memory of” but might consider “in honor of” or try to capture the essence of the person.

All donations are dedicated to the maintenance of the park and are tax-deductible.

North Square Receives BPA Award

One of nine 2020 Preservation Achievement Awards was given to the North Square reconstruction project by the Boston Preservation Alliance (BPA).

The award recognizes the resilience of individuals, versatility of historic buildings and the importance of storytelling in keeping history alive.

Design for the newly renovated Square was put together with the local residents, the city, and the Paul Revere House and features the North End Story Vault that contains stories of the North End people and events, including future inclusion to the online component of the public network. The vault was designed by A + J + Design.

Those interested in submitting stories should send them to #North Square Public Art.

BAC Discusses Columbus Park Destiny

Christopher Columbus Park issues will be discussed at the November 10 meeting of the Boston Arts Commission (BAC).

Reportedly, the BAC is waiting to be advised by Mayor Martin Walsh on several subjects before they take action on them.

In the past, the Mayor has noted on several occasions to the renaming of the park, an idea made by the anti-Columbus group. “Let the community decide,” Walsh said.

Rumor has it that the placement or plaque could be placed in the park that would reflect the image of Italian American Immigrant contributions.

It appears that the vandalized statue of Columbus that will be repaired by the city and relocated to a new housing development by the Knights of Columbus on North Margin Street will occur. Results of the meeting will be published in the next edition of the Review