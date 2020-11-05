Community News

Puopolo Park Improvements

The renovations of Puopolo Park on Commercial Street are moving along smoothly.

The artificial turf is down, the lights have been updated, and the work on the stands has been done.

The rumor is that the field will house baseball, softball, soccer and other events and could be ready for this spring.

NSC New Kitchen

The North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) has a new modern kitchen through funding advocated by local elected officials.

RMV Extended Appointments

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has extended designated appointments for customers 75 years of age or older.

License renewals will be available on Wednesdays in November and December. For details: [email protected] or call 857-368-8005.

Rental Relief Fund

Mayor Martin Walsh has announced the reopening of applications for rental relief fund for at risk of eviction. Up to $4000 in rental assistance. For details visit: RentalReliefFund/Boston.gov.

Commuter Rail Changes

The MBTA has introduced a new schedule change to the Commuter Rail system in response to changing ridership patterns as a result of the pandemic. Schedules are available at mbta.com.

Successful Good Neighbor Program

The City of Boston’s Good Neighbor program in partnership with Nesterly that connects older at-risk individuals with volunteers to help with basic needs has fulfilled more than 4,500 requests for food delivery and friends’ check-ins since its creation at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charlie Card Store Reopened

The Charlie Card Store at Downtown Crossing has reopened according to the MBTA.

In person transactions will take place Tuesday through Friday. Tuesday and Thursday hours 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Visit mbta.com/charliecardstore.

Eliott School Assists With Public Art

The Eliott K-8 Innovation School in the North End collaborated with American Heritage Park on The Greenway inspired by two geometric features at the park, the Abstract Sculpture, a split rhomboid dodecahedron and the Labyrinth.

It was an engaging way for students, families, and teaches to learn more about each other.

North End/Waterfront Plans Released

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh has put forth plans to enhance the Waterfront and to protect the North End from rising sea levels and coastal flooding due to climate change for his Climate Ready Boston program.

November 13 Deadline for a Turkey

The deadline for requesting a turkey from the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center is Friday, November 13. For details call 617-523-8125.

Help for Senior Heating

The City of Boston has re-launched the Senior Save Program to help them replace failing heating systems to ensure they are ready for winter. For details call 617-635-4663.

Election of Officers Delayed

NEWRA has delayed its annual election of officers until April 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the number of members that can participate.

Office of Arts Grants Available

The Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture announced the 2021 applications for Boston Cultural Council organizational grants are now available until November 16.

Grants are available for organizations that benefit the public by offering arts programming in the neighborhood.

Visit: boston.gov/arts-grants.

NEWNC Meeting

NEWNC will hold its next monthly meeting on Monday, December 14 at about 7pm.

Get Flu Shot

Health leaders are urging residents to get a flu vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsor a Bench or Tree

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP)have launched its sponsor a bench or an oak tree that lines the Trellis. For details visit FOCCP website: foccp.com.

Puppy Training Classes

RUFF well soon begin offering a free series of puppy socialization and training classes in the park located at Prince Street.

Proof of vaccination licensing must be provided. Tune-in to the RUFF social channels for updates and dates.

Dog Barking Problems

The inflex of new dogs and puppies has created an uptick in complaints due to barking in the local dog park.

RUFF asks owners to attempt to curb their dogs barking or remove them from the park.

FOCCP Fall Festival

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) are planning their Fall Festival with distanced pop-up events for children.

Plans include fun decorations and music under the center Trellis. Dates and times to be announced.

RFI Release

A Request for Information (RFI) has been released for community organizations and Boston residents to share a vision of a racism-free Boston by the Boston Health Commission. For details email [email protected]

Small Business Help Available

Mayor Walsh has released a request for proposal for next round of technical assistant programs for small businesses. Program runs through Friday, January 31, 2023.

NEMPAC Renovations

NEMPAC has made reservations to the Prado and Hull Street space to embrace creativity in vibrance for all ages and abilities.

New Greenway Initiative

A new initiative that will increase visitor’s engagement with The Greenway through interactive Geo Visualization-Blown Tractor that allows exploring the park online. Learn more by visiting www.rosekennedy.greenway.org/blooms.

NEWRA Membership

North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) members can renew their memberships online at www.newra.org/membership.html.

BPL Homework Assistance

Boston Public Library Homework Assistance Program (HAP) has transitioned to online learning offering students free after school support throughout the school year. For details visit www.bpl.org/homework.

MBTA Service Changes Lowered

MBTA customers Fall 2020 service changes are now being offered. Charlie Tickets and Cash Fare have been lowered to Charlie Card levels. For information visit www.mbta.com/servicechangers.

NEW Health Operators Virus Testing

COVID-19 testing is being provided by NEW Health on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Nazzaro Community Center parking lot on North Bennet Street. For appointments call 617-643-8000.

Greenway Fitness Program

The 2020 Greenway fitness season, presented by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Massachusetts includes in-person and virtual offerings from yoga to conditioning every Monday through Thursday and Saturday.

New safety precautions are in place for the park class

NEW Health Provides Food Assistance

Beside the COVID-19 testing NEW Health is providing, in the Nazzaro Community Center parking lot, they are also providing support facing food insecurity.

Residents who are unable to purchase necessary groceries can receive supermarket gift certificates through NEW Health.

Call 617-643-8000 for testing and information on food assistance.

Free Virtual Exercise Classes

Boston Parks and Recreation Department is hosting virtual dance party classes on Monday and Thursday evenings. Contact [email protected]

NEWRA Meeting

NEWRA will hold its next meeting on Thursday, December 10 at approximately 7pm.