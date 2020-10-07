Pagliuca’s Restaurant Receives Latest Good Neighbor Award

Janet Gilardi, Chair of North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association’s “Good Neighbor Award” has commended all the businesses and property owners for continuing to keep the North End clean during these trying months of a pandemic.

She said, “there are many wonderful and conscientious people in the North End. They should be recognized for their efforts to help keep the community clean.”

Joey Pagliuca and Janet Gilardi.

She added, “NEWRA plans to keep up our presentation on the neighborhood award.”

Pagliuca’s Restaurant on Parmenter Street has been selected as NEWRA’s September Good Neighbor of the month.

“This is a family that has been in business for years and has never slacked off on their cleanliness,” Gilardi said.