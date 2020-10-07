North End Service Center Boxed-Food Program

ABCD’s North End/West End food program provides nourishing boxes of groceries and produce to people in need.

A collaboration and support of the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) and Lovin’ Spoonfuls, the Center is able to give out boxes of produce, meat, eggs, canned and frozen vegetables to those that find these items helpful. The boxes given out topped 40 pounds.

Supplies and boxes of food ready to help those in need.

“This program is open to friends and neighbors in the community,” according to the Center. “All are welcome to participate.”

To schedule a non-contact, pick up appointment call 617-523-8125.