NEWRA Elections Postponed to 2021

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has altered many normal practices and accepted traditions North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) is no exception,” according to President Cheryl Del Greco.

“Because many members have not been able to regularly participate in our monthly meetings being held virtually, the Executive Committee (on 9/28/20) decided to postpone the annual election of NEWRA officers for six months, until April 2021,” Del Greco advised.

Full participation of our membership and electing officers is vital, so we hope members understand our decision to delay,” she added. “In the interim, the current NEWRA Board members will continue in their same roles,” Del Greco concluded