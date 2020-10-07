Community News

RUFF Virtual Events

After much discussion, RUFF has decided not to hold any large events in the Dog Park this fall but may conduct virtual events.

Election Deadlines

The City of Boston Elections Department has announced that Saturday, October 24 is the last day to register to vote and Wednesday, October 28 is the last day to request a vote by mail ballot.

RMV Extends Hours for 75 and Older

Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has extended its designated Wednesday appointment for customers 75 years or older into October at various locations. Hours may vary at each site. Visit www.Mass.Gov/RMV for more details.

Brewing Company Opens on The Greenway

Trillium kept throwing Company and the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy have reopened to celebrate beer garden located at the intersection of High Street and Atlantic Avenue.

The Garden and will be open (weather permitting) Thursday through Saturday from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

RFI Release

A Request for Information (RFI) has been released for community organizations and Boston residents to share a vision of a racism-free Boston by the Boston Health Commission. For details email [email protected]

Small Business Help

Mayor Walsh has released a request for proposal for next round of technical assistant programs for small businesses. Program runs through Friday, January 31, 2023.

NEMPAC Renovations

NEMPAC has made reservations to the Prado and Hull Street space to embrace creativity in vibrance for all ages and abilities.

New Greenway Initiative

A new initiative that will increase visitor’s engagement with The Greenway through interactive Geo Visualization-Blown Tractor that allows exploring the park online. Learn more by visiting www.rosekennedy.greenway.org/blooms.

Sidewalks Open for Retail

The City of Boston will temporarily allow retail businesses in the neighborhood commercial districts to place a movable table onto the public sidewalk for the purpose of facilitating outdoor transactions.

NEWRA Membership

North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) members can renew their memberships online at www.newra.org/membership.html.

BPL Homework Assistance

Boston Public Library Homework Assistance Program (HAP) has transitioned to online learning offering students free after school support throughout the school year. For details visit www.bpl.org/homework.

Outdoor Dining Extended

The City of Boston has extended outdoor dining from the end of September to the end of October.

MBTA Service Changes Lowered

MBTA customers Fall 2020 service changes are now being offered. Charlie Tickets and Cash Fare have been lowered to Charlie Card levels. For information visit www.mbta.com/servicechangers.

NEW Health Provides Food Assistance

Beside the COVID-19 testing NEW Health is providing, in the Nazzaro Community Center parking lot, they are also providing support facing food insecurity.

Residents that are unable to purchase necessary groceries can receive supermarket gift certificates through NEW Health.

Call 617-643-8000 for testing and information on food assistance.

NEW Health Operators Virus Testing

COVID-19 testing is being provided by NEW Health on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Nazzaro Community Center parking lot on North Bennet Street. For appointments call 617-643-8000.

Greenway Fitness Program

The 2020 Greenway fitness season, presented by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Massachusetts includes in-person and virtual offerings from yoga to conditioning every Monday through Thursday and Saturday.

New safety precautions are in place for the park class

Free Virtual Exercise Classes

Boston Parks and Recreation Department is hosting virtual dance party classes on Monday and Thursday evenings. Contact [email protected]