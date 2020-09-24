What’s the Catch? Daily Catch Expansion Supported by NEWNC

A proposal by the owner of the Daily Catch, 65-69 Atlantic Avenue, to expand the restaurant into the adjacent 650 square foot area, formerly occupied by a laser studio, was supported 9-0 by the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC, according to President Brett Roman.

“Plans also call for seating for 80 people,” Roman noted. “Relief from the Board of Appeal and an amendment to the business alcohol license would be required,” he added.

NEWNC apparently had no real problem with a City and MBTA plan for potential bus Lane improvements on the North Washington Street Bridge, northbound.

“The change will not affect parking on the bike lane,” Romano said.

Executive Director of the Old North Church, Kikki Stewart presented an update on programming and service at the historic site. The Church will have free activities each Saturday until the end of fall.

The community organization opposed (5-4) a request to change the legal occupancy at 14 North Bennet Street from a rectory to six residential units and to erect a one-story addition.

The next NEWNC monthly meeting will be held on Monday, October 5. Time to be announced.