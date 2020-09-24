Two North End Businesses Hold Collection Drives

Two North End Businesses Locale Boston and Heart and Sole located on Hanover Street held successful donation drives benefiting HELPIS, a non-profit organization that provides needed assistance to numerous people and agencies.

Locale Boston (above) and Heart and Sole (below) located on Hanover Street held successful donation drives benefiting HELPIS.

During these current times of a health crisis, Jennifer Alessandro Pittore of Locale Boston and Gina DiGangi of Heart and Sole put together a collection drive that produced school supplies, backpacks, hand sanitizers, non-perishable food and much more that will be distributed by HELPIS.

“HELPIS is extremely grateful to Locale Boston and Heart and Sole for making this drive possible in their businesses,” said former North End resident Karen Parker Myers, a board member of the non-profit organization located in Burlington.

“Many children and families, seniors and veterans will receive needed assistance through the amazing support of Jennifer and Gina and the generosity of their customers, friends and North End residents,” Karen said.

HELPIS is a social based network that provides and encourages charitable deeds, connecting people in organizations that want to help provide assistance to the needy but don’t know how to make their contributions meaningful, that’s where we (HELPIS) comes in,” Karen added.

“The organization has a wide circle of donors from over the state, other states in the country that donate via Amazon,” Karen said

She pointed out that HELPIS, on a regular basis assists Boston Health Care for the Homeless, Boston-based Project Hope, EMPATH in Boston, Plumber Youth Promise Foster Group Homes, St. Mary’s Shelter, disabled homeless veterans and more.

She also mentioned that the organization handles requests from local youth and families service agencies, schools (via counselors) administration and other trusted services.”

Karen added, “We (HELPIS) would never be able to help lift up as many people as we have without the assistance of community supporters like Locale Boston and Heart and Sole.”