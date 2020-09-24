NEWRA opposes digital Bill Boards

Lighting up the neighborhood with digital billboards is not a bright idea, according to the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA).

The largest community organization has opposed the idea of changing a city ordinance that would make this possible, has sent a letter to the Zoning Board clearly expressing negative opposition.

Cannabis Faneuil Hall location meeting canceled

The City of Boston has canceled the September community outreach online meeting to discuss a proposal to place a Cannabis establishment at 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, according to John Romano, North End/West End and Waterfront liaison for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services.

City’s official statement, “The applicant filed an online application with ONS to hold its community meeting once site control was confirmed and once the applicant had filed plans with ISD for the underlining zoning”.

Management of Quincy Market informed the Office of Neighborhood Services that Ash Kenazy intended to issue a cease and desist letter to the applicant regarding the proposed use.

“Once these issues are resolved, the applicant may continue with the community process, filing for the appropriate zoning relief and an eventual hearing before BCD at which the BCD will determine whether it deems this an appropriate time, place and manner far a cannabis established meeting.”

Outdoor dining extended to October

Outdoor restaurant dining has been expanded by the City of Boston.

Thus far, allowing eateries to provide outdoor dining, conditionally, has proven to be successful, allowing restaurants to improve business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, since the decision to provide outdoor dining service, there has been no reported major problems related to the virus.

North End Against Drugs elects officers

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) has elected its Board of Directors for the upcoming year.

Serving on the community non-profit Board are: President John Pregmon, Vice President Maria Lanza, Treasurer Ann Fitzgerald and President Emerstus John Romano.

The new officers are looking forward to working with the community to provide programming events and educational promotions.

NEAD has been serving the community for over 30 years and continues to hold virtual monthly meetings.

Tresca Restaurant hosts NEMPAC fundraiser

Tresca’s Restaurant on Hanover Street was the site of a successful North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) three-course benefit dinner that featured a special opera performance.

The two-hour event was held in celebration of the NEMPAC Opera Project’s ten-year anniversary.

Dinner was paired with live performances featuring NEMPAC Opera Project’s artists and regular singers from the Balcony series including Tenor Fred C. VanNess Jr. and Soprano Vanessa Naghdi.

The fundraiser was held in compliance with all the rules and regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic help requirements.

NEMPAC is a 501 (c) (3) community music school and performing arts Center empowering artists of all ages and abilities.

In 2001, five North End mothers created NEMPAC to meet a community need for children’s instrument lessons.

Today, NEMPAC’s community center services over 1,500 students per week and has 30 plus faculty members.

Greenway Director moving on in April

Jesse Brackenbury, Executive Director of the Greenway Conservancy, will be moving on this April 2021 to become President and CEO of the Statue of Liberty Ellis Island Foundation in New York.

Jesse’s move has prompted the Conservancy Board to launch a nation-wide search for an executive director.

Brackenbury joined the Conservancy in 2009 and has led the organization since 2013 will remain in his position while the Conservancy conducts its search.

“Over the past eight years Jesse’s extraordinary leadership, The Greenway continues to evolve into a multidimensional urban oasis,” according to Conservancy Board Chairman Doug Husid. “Jess will leave an indelible mark on the City of Boston,” he added.

“The Greenway was born of the vision to create a public park that is free and accessible to all,” Mayor Martin Walsh said.

“Jesse helped bring that vision for The Greenway to life, giving Bostonians a vibrant place to enjoy and explore, and for that we will always be grateful to him,” Mayor Walsh added.

NSC expands food program

Under difficult conditions created by the current virus pandemic, the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC), 1 Michelangelo Street has managed to expand its community food program for seniors, families and individuals.

NSC, for many years, has successfully provided needy services to the neighborhood.

The service is by appointment only. Walk-ins not accepted. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10 AM to 2 PM. For details call 617-523-8125.