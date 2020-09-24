Galleria Umberto’s #25 in the US on Best Pizza List

An online food magazine has once again told America what North Enders have known for decades—a slice of Galleria Umberto’s Pizza is one of the best slices of pizzas in the U.S.

In the Daily Meal’s annual ‘101 Best Pizzas in America’ list that was released last week, Umberto’s was named #25 on their best pizza list.

“Galleria Umberto is a cash-only counter known for Sicilian-style pizza and Italian eats just a stone’s throw from Boston Public Garden,” wrote the Daily Meal. “The coveted Massachusetts pizzeria specializes in square slices, but cheese is the only type on offer, and you can only order for lunch during the hours of 10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.”

To compile the list, the Daily Meal said it turned to a panel of experts to narrow the list down to America’s 101 best.

“Delicious slices and pies are being cooked up all across America, so this ranking takes special care to highlight pizzerias from all parts of the country, as well as female- and Black-owned businesses,” wrote Daily Meal. “While America does love its pizza chains, this list is focused on smaller establishments and local favorites that have found success branching out to a few locations. To find them, we used internal expertise, scoured Yelp and other review sites, looked at coverage by local journalists and gathered suggestions from readers.”

For the complete list visit https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/101-best-pizzas-america-2020/slide-78.