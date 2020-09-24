Community News

NEWRA Meeting

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, October 10. Time and other information will be announced.

NEWNC Meeting

The next North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting will be held on Monday, October 5. Time and details to be announced.

Buona Sera Canceled

ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) has canceled the annual Buona Sera event and will try to reschedule until June or October 21, 2021.

Sidewalks Open for Retail

The City of Boston will temporarily allow retail businesses in the neighborhood commercial districts to place a movable table onto the public sidewalk for the purpose of facilitating outdoor transactions.

NEWRA Membership

North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) members can renew their memberships online at www.newra.org/membership.html.

Small Business Help

Mayor Walsh has released a request for proposal for next round of technical assistant programs for small businesses. Program runs through Friday, January 31, 2023.

BPL Homework Assistance

Boston Public Library Homework Assistance Program (HAP) has transitioned to online learning offering students free after school support throughout the school year. For details visit www.bpl.org/homework.

Outdoor Dining Extended

The City of Boston has extended outdoor dining from the end of September to the end of October.

MBTA Service Changes Lowered

MBTA customers Fall 2020 service changes are now being offered. Charlie Tickets and Cash Fare have been lowered to Charlie Card levels. For information visit www.mbta.com/servicechangers.

NEW Health Provides Food Assistance

Beside the COVID-19 testing NEW Health is providing, in the Nazzaro Community Center parking lot, they are also providing support facing food insecurity.

Residents that are unable to purchase necessary groceries can receive supermarket gift certificates through NEW Health.

Call 617-643-8000 for testing and information on food assistance.

NEW Health Operators Virus Testing

COVID-19 testing is being provided by NEW Health on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Nazzaro Community Center parking lot on North Bennet Street. For appointments call 617-643-8000.

Greenway Fitness Program

The 2020 Greenway fitness season, presented by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Massachusetts includes in-person and virtual offerings from yoga to conditioning every Monday through Thursday and Saturday.

New safety precautions are in place for the park class

Mayoral Candidate

Boston City Counselor Michelle Wu has announced her candidacy for Mayor of Boston.

Plastic Bag Extension

The City of Boston executive order to exempt all establishments from the plastic being an ordinance will stay in place until September 30.

Free Virtual Exercise Classes

Boston Parks and Recreation Department is hosting virtual dance party classes on Monday and Thursday evenings. Contact [email protected]