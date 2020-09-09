The Meal Program for Senior Citizens Returns

Many senior citizens remember the monthly celebrations and weekly Friday meal at the local centers.

Unfortunately, during these unprecedented times caused by the pandemic, the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) cannot have gatherings in the community room at this time, and is closely monitoring city and state guidelines on when it will be again safe to do so. Meanwhile, they are grateful for the support and friendship of the North End Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on Fulton Street in the North End, in particular Sami Almadi, Administrator/Executive Director, and Edmond Cormier, Admission Director, as well as General Manger Richie Zapato of Pizzeria Regina’s on Thacher Street, for their regular monthly meal donations.

Regina’s Pizzeria donation for residents of the Amy Lowell Apartments.

Regina’s Pizzeria donation ready to go for the Ausonia Apartments.

The site has also received an Enhancement grant from the Age Strong Commission, and is offering the opportunity to restaurant supporters of its annual funding event to cater the meal. On the menu so far has been pizza, chicken parmesan with pasta, and meatball sandwiches, to name a few. The NE/WE NSC has been making the rounds of the building in the North End and West End, including the Ausonia Apartments, Michelangelo Apartments, and the Amy Lowell Apartments. The center’s goal is to add other buildings to the rotation as those resident service coordinators (RSCs) resume services to their tenants. Staff in those buildings reaches out to those residents who would enjoy a hot lunch. NE/WE NSC staff delivers the meals while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and all meals are packaged in a safe manner. A delicious, nourishing meal and a friendly face (although behind a mask!) can make all the difference right now!