NEWNC Virtual Meeting Sept. 14

There will be 5fiveagenda items on the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) Monday, September 14 monthly meeting President Brett Roman has announced.

Healthy Streets Program, North Washington Street Northbound Bus Lane, Jack Halverson (BPDA) & Matt Moran (BTD), to discuss proposal from City of Boston and MBTA on potential bus Lane improvements to North Washington Street, specifically regarding a potential northbound bus lane.

Nikki Stewart, Executive Director of Old North Foundation, to discuss updates regarding programming and services at Old North Church.

14 North Bennet Street, Petitioner seeking support to change the legal occupancy from a rectory to six residential units. In addition, to erect a one-story addition.

65-69 Atlantic Avenue, d/b/a “The Daily Catch”, petitioner, Maria Freddura, seeking approval to expand restaurant use into the adjacent 650 square-foot former laser studio and have outdoor seating for 80 persons. Relief from the Board of Appeal and an amendment to the alcohol license are needed.

This meeting will be held virtually via the Zoom Application:

URL:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87083410447?pwd =UHdGKzF2dXF3Q

TRVRU1vT2JyK2k2UT09.

Dial In: 1-646-558-8656.

Meeting ID: 870 8341 0447.