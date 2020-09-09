FOCCP Wins 2-Round Trip Jet Blue Tickets

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) not only capture the City of Boston Garden Contest in the Organization or Maine Street category, but at 9-1 odds, they won a raffle prize for two Jet Blue tickets to any destination the airline services.

FOCCP along with the other eight contest winners were entered into a virtual spinning wheel to win the Jet Blue round-trip tickets.

“The odds were 9-1. We all watched with bated breath. The fast spinning wheel slowed… FOCCP won,” said President Joanne Hayes Rines.

FOCCP won the garden contest for their reimaging of the “Garden of Hope”.

Mayor Martin Walsh hosted the annual awards ceremony virtually. He congratulated the 9 winners noting that, “green space is the key to the City’s Climate Ready Plan”.

Joanne said, “Be sure to stop by the Garden of Hope. It is really stunning.”

The Golden Trowel Award was presented to FOCCP Horticultural Chairs, Robyn Reed and Terese O’Connell.

NEMPAC Fundraiser at Tresca’s

A special outdoor dinner and opera benefit will be held at Tresca’s Restaurant, 223 Hanover Street, on Sept. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m., that will follow the health and safety guidelines established by the City of Boston.

“Support for NEMPAC remains a reality, being even greater at this time,” according to NEMPAC.

The event includes a three-course meal and opera performances celebrating North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) and the Opera from the Balcony features the Center’s opera project artists in regular singers from the series, tenor Fred C. Vanessa, Jr. and soprano Vanessa Naghi.

“In celebration of the NEMPAC opera projects, the dinner will be paired with beautiful live performances,” the Center noted.

To reserve a table, contact Executive Director Sherrie Snow at 860-614-6852.

If you cannot attend, and would like to support, you can purchase a Tresca Take-Out-Kit email [email protected]

NSC Community Food Program Expanded

ABCD’s North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC), 1 Michelangelo Street has expanded its community food program.

Despite unprecedented times, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, NE/WE NSC has increased its donation of fresh produce, non-perishables and other household items.

You or someone you know that would find some groceries helpful should participate in the program that is available to friends and neighbors in the community.

To schedule a contactless pickup of food by appointment call 617-523-8125.

Community Agencies Seeks Advisory Board Members

Openings for new Advisory Board members to volunteer on the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) are currently available. Members must live or work in the North End or West End.

Advisory Board members are asked to attend four 90-minute meetings a year, October, January, April and July which are virtual at this time.

They are asked to provide oversight and advice to the Center which provides social and educational services for those in need and to the elderly and families.

Persons with backgrounds in non-profit work, event planning, elderly services and have a passion for the communities NSC’s services are needed.

For more information on how to become an Advisory Board member should call NSC Director Maria Stella Gulla at 617-523-8125 or email [email protected]

Faneuil Hall Marijuana Site Proposal Online Meeting

A community outreach online meeting will be held by the City of Boston on Thursday, September 17 at 6 PM to discuss a proposed Cannabis establishment at 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

A recreational marijuana retailer applicant is applying to place the business at this site.

“The applicant, Geoffrey Reilinger will be required to attend several neighborhood meetings, the Wharf District Council, North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) and the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA),” John Romano, North End/Waterfront and West End Liaison, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services said.

Residents and organizations can participate in the conference online: https:/bit.ly34zxPRn. Dialing-in: +1-408-418-9388, PIN: 1738065917.

Many Items on NEWRA Meeting Agenda

North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) President Sheryl Degreco noted that, “Tonight’s Thursday, September 10 monthly meeting as many agenda items at the virtual meeting which starts early at 6:30 p.m.”.

She encourages all members and other residents to join in the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/829556476928. Meeting ID 829 5647 6928.

By phone use either a number + 13017158592,, 82956478928# or +13126266799,, 82956476928#.

The agenda is as follows:

6:40 pm – North Washington St. Bus Lane Presentation and Q&A

The City of Boston and the MBTA have partnered on potential bus lane improvements to North Washington Street and proposing one northbound lane of traffic be dedicated to a bus lane that would not impact existing parking or the bike lane. Presenting: Jack Halverson, transportation planner, BPDA, Matthew Moran, transit director, Boston Transportation Department.

7:00 pm Harbor Garage Redevelopment Project Presentation and Q&A

Rob Caridad, project manager and Don Chiofaro Jr, VP, The Chiofaro Company will present their proposed project for a 600-foot high building with approx. 865,000 square feet of residential (approx. 200 units), office, and ground-floor retail and other uses to activate the streetscape, in a single building with below-grade parking, and public realm improvements.

7:35 pm Save Boston’s Waterfront Presentation and Q&A

Rick Musiol, Jr. VP, external relations, New England Aquarium and Tom McShane, principal, Dewey Square Group, will discuss their opposition to the Harbor Garage redevelopment project and answer questions.

8:10 pm NEWRA Draft Comment Letter on Harbor Garage Redevelopment Project

Discussion and vote on a draft NEWRA letter to the Massachusetts Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs in response to the developer’s filing of an Environment Notification Form (ENF). The deadline for submitting comments on the ENF is Friday, October 2, 2020.

8:30 pm Daily Catch Waterfront, 65-69 Atlantic Ave

On November 14, 2019 NEWRA voted to support the transfer of a beer, wine and cordials license to the 1,700 square-foot existing restaurant space. Maria Freddura will present and seeks approval to expand restaurant use into the adjacent 650 square-foot former laser studio and have outdoor seating for 80 persons. Relief from the Board of Appeal and an amendment to the alcohol license are needed.