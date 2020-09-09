Here’s Five Outdoor Dining Spots for Extended Patio Season

With the chill returning to the air, many patios will have to close in the upcoming weeks. But, there are several open air dining destinations that will remain open through the colder months. Please see a list of five popular late season patio dining options below.

Harvest- Nestled in Harvard Square, the patio at Harvest has a fireplace and a partial roof so that the outdoor dining season can be extended way into the late Fall/early Winter months. There are also heat lamps and all tables are socially distanced. There is comfortable lounge furniture for parties of six as well as traditional tables for smaller parties. Harvest is open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner from 12-8 as well as Sunday brunch. Harvest is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Harvest is located at 44 Brattle Street in Cambridge. To make reservations, please log into www.harvestcambridge.com.

Mare Oyster Bar- Located in the back of Hanover Street in Boston’s North End, Mare Oyster Bar’s patio overlooks the Boston Skyline and Greenway. The patio is open year round and has a retractable roof, heat lamps, fire pits and lounge seating as well as traditional tables. The seafood-centric menu offers everything from raw bar options to pasta dishes and more approachable items like the Mare Burger and lobster rolls. There is a beer, wine and cordial menu that has perfect paired drinks and the ever-popular Espresso Martini. Mare is open seven days a week from 4p until 11p nightly. Mare is located behind 223 Hanover Street at 3 Mechanic Street in the North End. For reservations, log onto www.mareoysterbar.com.

Trattoria il Panino- The fully covered patio at Trattoria il Panino in Boston’s North End offers al fresco dining year round. The patio has heat lamps and a roof for outdoor dining every day, no matter the weather. The menu at Trattoria il Panino ranges from everything from gnocchi Sorrentino to linguine and clam sauce and stuffed zucchini flowers and caprese salad. The restaurant is celebrating more than 30 years in business and is one of the most popular dining destinations in the North End. The restaurant is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from 11a until 11p. Trattoria il Panino’s patio is located at 11 Parmenter Street on the corner of Hanover Street. For reservations, log onto www.trattoriailpanino.com.

Sonsie- One of Newbury Street’s crowned jewels, Sonsie, offers al fresco dining year round. With a handful of tables that sit directly at the floor to ceiling windowfronts, Sonsie offers an open air dining option that looks onto Newbury Street. Sonsie is known for their vibrant lunch and dinner menu and also their very popular weekend brunch. Sonsie is open Monday through Thursday from 4p until 10p and Saturdays and Sundays from 10a until 10p. Sonsie is open on Fridays from 11:30a until 10p. Sonsie is located at 327 Newbury Street and for reservations, please log onto www.sonsieboston.com.

Woods Hill Pier 4- This November, Woods Hill Table will be introducing an extended way to enjoy outdoor patio dining in Boston with the addition of igloos for the late Fall and Winter months. Each igloo can accommodate a maximum of 6 people and will have a set food and beverage minimum and guests can choose from a la carte regular menu items or a special prix fixe seasonal menu from Chef Charlie Foster. All menu items will be the restaurant’s signature sustainable, nutrient dense cuisine and local ingredients. Guests can also expect seasonal cocktails and beverages that are hot, their bone broth cocktail will also return from last year. Woods Hill Pier 4 is located in Boston’s Seaport district at 300 Pier 4 Blvd. Woods Hill opens daily at 5p and is closed on Mondays. It is open for lunch on Friday at 11:30a and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30a until 10p. For reservations, log onto www.woodshillpier4.com.