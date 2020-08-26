Boston Art Commission to Study Columbus Statue Issue

The Boston Arts Commission (BAC), at its August 11 meeting discussed the issue of the Christopher Columbus statue that was vandalized, and placed in storage by the City of Boston.

BAC decided, after hearing from both sides to do a study and resume discussions in the fall, whether to reinstall the statue or not. The study will also look at the head of the statue to be restored.

On several other occasions, racial implications involving injustice were painted in red on the base of the statue.

Rumors have been circulated throughout the North End/Waterfront that there is a possibility of renaming the park Italian American Heritage Park as a compromise for not returning the statue.

Some residents feel a real resolve could take months or possibly a year.

NE Library Will Feature New Reading Club upon Reopening

When the North End Library on Parmenter Street officially reopens, a new “Future Reading Club” for infants, toddlers and their families will be available.

The club will offer simple ways of helping young people prepare for kindergarten in fun ways.

Included in the online program is a range of tools that parents can access immediately at bpl.org/futurereaders-club.

Program resources include a free downloadable app called “Beanstalk” that helps track a child’s individual reading milestones, provides fun virtual rewards for meeting certain achievements and tracks community levels of achievements.

A weekly live and archived online storytelling program is provided for young children.

List of books in multiple-languages can be downloaded for free.

Once the library is reopened, the programs will be expanded with in person story hours, toddlers storytime, free PreK explore and play, family evening storytime, on-site book giveaways and many other free special events for the entire family.

Atlantic Avenue Milling and Paving Through August 28

MassDOT has advised that through Friday, August 28, overnight milling and paving along Atlantic Avenue, North End, from High to Mercantile Streets and on the Surface Road from Oliver to Clinton Streets will be taking place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The work will require temporary lane closures with some pedestrian detours to adjoining side streets.

Signage, law enforcement details and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work areas.

All scheduled to work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.

NEAA Dodgers Compete in Lou Thompson League

Undermanned all year, the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Dodger’s baseball team played well but not good enough to capture a playoff spot in the Lou Thompson All Star League.

The league played under the cloud of COVID-19 restrictions. There were no cases of the virus during the entire season, according to President Ralph Martignetti of the North End.

Coached by Kevin “Sully” O’Sullivan, the NEAA entered a team in the 15U division who said, “The team while shorthanded battled gamely all year.”

By the end of the season, the Dodgers were playing very solid baseball upsetting a couple of teams vying for playoff spots.

“We were young but battle all year and never gave up,” the coach said. “We had some 12 and 13-year-old players that grew all year and will be ready to hit the ground running next season.”

The younger players were: Matt Griffin, Max Howard, Ryan McHugh, Desmond O’Hearn, Alex Puopolo, Gunner Larson and Richard Wells.

“We also had solid 14-year-old including, Richard Bova and Nik McHugh, who were leaders and will be counted on to lead the team in 2021,” Coach Sully said.

“The NEAA continues to support sports for the North End with a solid commitment,” Martignetti said.

Coach Sully said, “The parents who allowed their children to play and supported the coaches throughout the season should be commended. We could not have done it without them.”

The North End Dodgers plan to return to the Lou Thompson Baseball League in 2021.

“NEAA is also looking forward to renewing the Baseball Exchange with North Adams and home baseball competition,” Baseball Commissioner Ralph Martignetti noted.

“COVID-19 forced this year’s baseball series to be canceled, making it the first time in 30 years the Exchange did not happen,” he added.