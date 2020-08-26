Early Voting for Massachusetts Primary Kicks off in Boston

The City of Boston Election Department kicked off ‘Early Voting’ in Boston for the Massachusetts Primary over the weekend at several polling locations.

In the North End, voters will head to the polls on Sept. 1 during the state primary and cast ballots for Senator in Congress, Representative in Congress, Governor’s Councillors, Senator in General Court, Representative in General Court, and Register of Probate.

However, voters were able to cast early ballots at several sites across the city on Saturday and Sunday and hundreds of registered voters did so over the weekend.

North End voters can continue to vote early through Friday, Aug. 28 at Boston City Hall between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday.

In the North End, voters will make their choice for Massachusetts U.S. Senate between incumbent U.S. Senator Ed Markey or Congressman Joseph Kennedy III. Republican Shiva Ayyadurai is running against Kevin O’Connor on the Repulican side and the primary winner will face either Markey or Kennedy in the General Election.

Incumbent U.S. Congressman Stephen Lynch will take on Robbie Goldstein in Massachusetts 8th Congressional District.

Running unopposed is State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz for Massachusetts House of Representatives 3rd Suffolk District as is State Sen. Joseph Boncore for the Massachusetts State Senate 1st Suffolk and Middlesex District.

Incumbent Suffolk County Register of Probate Felix Arroyo will square off against Kerby Roberson in the state primary and incumbent representing the Massachusetts 6th District on the Governor’s Council Terrence Kennedy will take on Helina Fontes.

Due to COVID-19, health and safety protocols during the early voting period and on Election Day will be implemented at polling locations. All poll workers will receive face shields, face masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer. Cleaning will take place at each site every two to three hours. Voters waiting in line will be instructed to stand 6 feet away from others and wear a face covering.

Ballots will be available in English, Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese. Language assistance will be available on Election Day by translators at polling locations or by contacting the Election Department’s translation phone bank.

For more information on how to participate in this year’s elections, please visit boston.gov/election.