Community News

NEWRA Meeting

The next North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly meeting will be held Thursday, September 10 at 7 p.m.

Vote Primary Day

The State’s Primary Election is Tuesday, September 1. Don’t forget to vote.

Future Reading Club Planned

Once reopened, the North End Library will host a new “Future Reading Club” for infants, toddlers and their families.

NEWNC Meeting

The next North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 8 at 7 p.m.

I Am Books Goodbye Event

I Am Books, 189 North Street is planning to close its doors and is planning a goodbye event on Saturday, September 12 (rain date Sunday, September 13)

People can say goodbye, pick up their online orders and receive some goodies.

NEW Health Provides Food Assistance

Beside the COVID-19 testing NEW Health is providing, in the Nazzaro Community Center parking lot, they are also providing support facing food insecurity.

Residents that are unable to purchase necessary groceries can receive supermarket gift certificates through NEW Health.

Call 617-643-8000 for testing and information on food assistance.

NEW Health Operators Virus Testing

COVID-19 testing is being provided by NEW Health on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Nazzaro Community Center parking lot on North Bennet Street. For appointments call 617-643-8000.

Greenway Fitness Program

The 2020 Greenway fitness season, presented by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Massachusetts includes in-person and virtual offerings from yoga to conditioning every Monday through Thursday and Saturday.

New safety precautions are in place for the park class

Virtual Taste of NE

A virtual Taste of the North End will be held on Wednesday, September 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. The special event helps many benefit community organizations.

Outdoor Winery on The Greenway

Boston’s first outdoor wine garden, City Winery on The Greenway has opened for another season.

The regular hours of operation are Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays from 1-9 p.m. and Sundays from 12-8 p.m. into the fall at Dewey Square.

Plastic Bag Extension

The City of Boston executive order to exempt all establishments from the plastic being an ordinance will stay in place until September 30.

Free Virtual Exercise Classes

Boston Parks and Recreation Department is hosting virtual dance party classes on Monday and Thursday evenings. Contact [email protected]