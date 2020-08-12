Many Topics on Virtual Meeting Agenda/Tonight August 13

There are several agenda items on the next virtual meeting being held by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 13.

Nikki Stewart, Executive Director of the Old North Church Foundation, will share details on the Foundation’s decision to suspend operations of the historic site.

She will also share the Foundation’s plans on connecting with North End neighbors during the closure.

Jesse Brackenbury, Executive Director of The Greenway Conservancy will provide an update on the upcoming 2020 fall schedule including new public art installations, programmatic changes due to COVID-19.

The owners of 210 Endicott Street, Robert and Marie Dello Russo, have applied to the Inspectional Services Department to extend the existing elevator stop in the building to provide ADA access to the existing roof deck.

North End resident, Tom Schiavoni will provide an update on 14 North Bennet Street.

Victor Brogna, Chair of the NEWRA Zoning, Licensing Committee will discuss the BPDA request to add “or variance” to the electronic billboard zoning (currently not allowed in the North End Waterfront.

The change could suggest to the Zoning Board of Appeals that they can grant a variance to allow electronic billboards.

NEWRA plans to send a letter to the BPDA and will ask members to vote to allow or not allow them to be installed in the community.