FBI Arrests Man on Fulton Street

Fulton Street residence were caught off guard when their street was closed by Boston Police on July 28 about noon.

When they inquired as to what was going on, they were told to “keep away” from the restricted area. They were provided no information.

Reportedly, Federal authorities armed with a court warrant to search a building at 143 Fulton Street, where they eventually arrested Treva Lucas, 31, for allegedly violating terms of his January 2019 release from prison, the Boston Globe reported.

Treva was placed in jail after he pleaded guilty in 2010 to using a firearm and a violent crime incident when he sought revenge on a Wisconsin teen he reportedly met through a game of “World Warcraft”.

An FBI statement indicated it was “coordinating court authorization activity in connection with an ongoing investigation and there was no threat to the public safety”.

Apparently, the FBI’s search went on for several hours looking for weapons that could have been hidden by Lucas.

A tent was set up during the investigation on the sidewalk and the street was shut down.

Residents posted the scene on social media revealing an FBI Violent Crimes Division and Hazardous Evidence Team on the site.

St. John’s School Announces the Winner of the Fr. Frederick Bailey Scholarship Award

The Grand Knight, John Pagliuca of the North End’s Ausonia Council Knights of Columbus #1553, is pleased to announce that Cameron Esposito, a 2020 graduate of St. John’s School was awarded a $500 scholarship from the Knights of Columbus. This award is given to a North End student.

The scholarship award is named after Father Bailey who was the former Pastor of St. Mary’s church and the longtime Chaplain of the Ausonia Council.

Cameron has been a student at St. John’s School for nine years and will be attending Matignon High School in the Fall of 2020.

St. John’s School is located in Boston’s Historic North End We are a K3 through grade 8 faith-based school and celebrating 125 years of quality education To learn more about St. John’s go to www.sjsne.com.

Man Arrested for Attempted Bike Shop Theft on Atlantic Avenue

Boston Police quickly responded to an attempted theft of a bicycle from Urban Cycle AdvenTours on Atlantic Avenue in the North End.

The incident occurred on July 30 and at about 10:30 a.m.

Jared Collette, 25, reportedly walked into the shop claiming he wanted to test ride a bike, but when asked for an ID, he allegedly walked out the door with a bike.

After the shop mechanic pursued Collette and retrieved the bike, he reportedly turned violent, tossing pavers to the shops window. No injuries were reported.

He was eventually arrested near City Hall by Boston Police after he allegedly kicked and spit on the officers.

He was charged with an armed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on police officers, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property.

The incident was caught on camera.