Walsh Comments on BPS’s Draft Plan for Fall Reopening

At his daily briefing last week Mayor Martin Walsh commented on the draft plan Boston Public School (BPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius submitted to the school committee.

According to the plan a return to school this fall would combine in-person and remote learning.

Mayor Walsh said the draft plan submitted by Cassellius and her team included a great deal of research, dialogue, thought, and care. He also reminded families that the process of getting input and feedback from communities continues.

The next BPS reopening public community meeting is this Thursday, July 30 and Walsh said BPS wants to hear from community members as they continue planning for the fall.

To sign up for the meeting visit https://www.bostonpublicschools.org.

“Your feedback is critical and will guide many important decisions required to ensure a safe and healthy return to school buildings in September,” said Walsh.

Walsh added that he understands that families are anxious to see a final plan. He reminded everyone that it is important to take our time and get it right. Public health data guides these decisions, and the City continues to monitor that data and prioritize the health and safety of children, teachers, and staff.

He also said equity is a central concern to the reopening process.

“By September, children will have been out of school for nearly six months,” said Walsh. “The City has worked to get food, technology, and mental health support to every family and child who needs it. The disruption brought on by this crisis increases existing gaps and inequities, and the City must consider what remote learning means for low-income students and students of color, who have fewer resources at home.”

Walsh said the City also has to consider the support that students with disabilities and students learning English need. The Mayor said the City is weighing all these needs and is committed to meeting them.