New COVID-19 Testing Site Now Open in the North End

New Health has opened a COVID-19 testing site in the Nazzaro Community Center parking lot for North End residents.

The site is open, rain or shine on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.. No symptoms unnecessary to book an appointment at 617-643-8000.

After the opening, New Health recognized Representative Aaron Michlewitz for helping to establish the North End COVID-19 testing site in the neighborhood.

Entrance to the testing site is from North Bennet Street. No access from Prince Street.

According to New Health, “Testing is available without a referral. Residents who are not exhibiting symptoms can be tested. Proof of residency is required.”

Prior to testing, a telehealth test will be conducted which is apparently covered by major health insurance providers. Those who have no insurance will be tested free.

“I want to make sure our most vulnerable residents are kept safe during this pandemic,” said New Health CEO James Luisi.

He added, “We’ve opened this site close to encourage residents of the North End to come and get tested.”