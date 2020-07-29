Latest COVID-19 Update Information for North End

After reporting a seven percent increase in the COVID-19 infection rate in the North End two weeks ago the infection rate here has only risen 2.8 percent.

According to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) on Friday the North End, as well as West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Downtown the infection rate rose only 2.8 percent in the past two weeks.

On Friday the BPHC released its weekly COVID-19 stats by neighborhood that tracks infection rates and COVID testing results in Boston neighborhoods.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed the North End, West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Downtown had an infection rate of 91.7 cases per 10,000 residents, up from 89.2 cases per 10,000 residents two week ago.

The number of confirmed cases in the area increased from 497 two weeks ago to 511 cases.

However, compared to other neighborhoods the North End, West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Downtown has the second lowest infection rates among residents second to only Fenway.

The North End is also still well below the city’s average infection rate of 204.9 cases per 10,000 residents.

The stats released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID-19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Last week the BPHC reported that 8,060 residents were tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that less people tested positive than two weeks ago. Two weeks ago only 2.1 percent of those tested in the area were COVID positive but last week only 0.9 percent tested positive, a 57 percent decrease.

Overall since the pandemic began 6.5 percent of North End, West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Downtown residents were found to be COVID positive.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID-19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus rose only 1 percent last week from 13,856 cases to 13,995 cases. So far 10,063 Boston residents have fully recovered from the virus and three additional residents died last week bringing the total of fatalities in the city to 727.