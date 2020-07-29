Community News

North End Testing Site

COVID-19 testing is now available at the Nazzaro Center parking lot on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. by appointment only. Call 617-643-8000.

Summer Programs for Youth

Free Boston Center for Youth and Families is providing summer programs for youth ages seven and above.

Programs include: arts and computer activities, recreational programs, virtual field trips, workshops and other things to do.

Register at Boston.GOV/BCYF.

Outdoor Winery on The Greenway

Boston’s first outdoor wine garden, City Winery on The Greenway has opened for another season.

The regular hours of operation are Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays from 1-9 p.m. and Sundays from 12-8 p.m. into the fall at Dewey Square.

Plastic Bag Extension

The City of Boston executive order to exempt all establishments from the plastic being an ordinance will stay in place until September 30.

Free Virtual Exercise Classes

Boston Parks and Recreation Department is hosting virtual dance party classes on Monday and Thursday evenings. Contact [email protected]

Dogs Need to Get Out

A reminder from Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF).

Dogs just like humans need to get out the house, get some exercise and fresh you.

Keeping canines active during the stay at home advisory is important to their health.

There are many walking areas in the North End on nearby that owners can venture to with their pets.

New Artwork on The Greenway

New artwork has been recently installed on The Greenway by the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, featuring works by Mexican American Master Folk Artist Calalina Delgrade-Trurk and British Artist Yirka Shonihare.

Artwork will be on display for one-year and will join 3 others already on display.

The Greenway Open Market Operating

The Greenway Open Market, operated by New England Open Markets, is currently in operation taking place every Saturday of the month and the third Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Market is a vibrant open-air artisan market.

Public Market Open on The Greenway

Boston Public Market at Dewey Square on The Greenway is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. throughout mid-November as a resource for fresh and local foods.

Accessible Ramps Available for Outdoor Dining

Restaurants that have been granted a temporary license to seating in a parking space or on the street are eligible to request a portable ramp to increase accessibility to outdoor dining.

The Boston Commission for Persons with Disability working with the Licensing Board and the Boston Transportation Department and other city departments worked together to ensure that new dining spaces are accessible and that the path of travel on sidewalks and not obstructed.

“It’s important that as we reimagine our streets to accommodate outdoor dining during our reopening process, we do so in a way that is equitable to everyone who uses our roads and sidewalks, including those with disabilities,” Mayor Martin Walsh said.

FOCCP Cancels Events for Summer

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park have canceled several events: July 18-September 12 lawn games, July 19-August 23 Sunday Night Movies and August 18 Sunset Harbor Cruise.