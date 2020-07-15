COVID-19 Update for North End

After reporting only a three percent increase in the COVID-19 infection rate in the North End two weeks ago the infection rate here has increased nearly seven and half percent.

According to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) on Friday the North End, as well as West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Downtown the infection rate rose only 7.3 percent in the past two weeks.

On Friday the BPHC released its weekly COVID-19 stats by neighborhood that tracks infection rates and COVID testing results in Boston neighborhoods.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed the North End, West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Downtown had an infection rate of 89.2 cases per 10,000 residents, up from 86 cases per 10,000 residents two week ago.

The number of confirmed cases in the area increased from 479 two weeks ago to 497 cases.

However, compared to other neighborhoods the North End, West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Downtown have the second lowest infection rates among residents second to only Fenway.

The North End is also still well below the city’s average infection rate of 200..9 cases per 10,000 residents.

The stats released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID-19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Last week the BPHC reported that 6,722 residents were tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that more people tested positive than two weeks ago Two weeks ago only 1.4 percent percent of those tested in the area were COVID positive but last week 2.1 percent tested positive, a fifty percent increase.

Overall since the pandemic began 7.7 percent of North End, West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Downtown residents were found to be COVID positive.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus rose 1.2 percent from 13,556 cases reported last week to 13,723 confirmed cases. So far 9,710 Boston residents have fully recovered from the virus.

Boston experienced no deaths from COVID-19 last week.