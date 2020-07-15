City Winery on the Greenway Opens for the 2020 Season

By now in the season City Winery on The Greenway near the Boston Harbor Hotel would be filled with office workers looking to unwind, have a drink after work or grab a bite with friends before heading home.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on a lot of seasonal eateries that are usually packed by mid-summer.

Waiting out the first two phases of the state’s cautious phased reopening plan, the Rose F. Kennedy Greenway Conservancy and City Winery Boston announced the return of City Winery on The Greenway for a second season.

City Winery on The Greenway is an offshoot of the popular restaurant and acclaimed live music venue, City Winery, on Beverly Street in the North End.

Chief Growth Officer for City Winery Avi Kent said from its inaugural season last year in 2019, City Winery on The Greenway has provided an urban oasis that serves as an elevated, fun, and friendly destination in downtown Boston.

City Winery on The Greenway opened for the season on Wednesday, July 15. The regular hours of operation are Wednesday and Friday 4-9pm, Saturday 1-9pm, and Sunday 12-8pm into the fall.

“We’re excited to be reopening City Winery on The Greenway for our second summer,” said Kent. “We can’t wait to bring our award-winning wine to The Greenway and to provide a safe outdoor gathering space downtown in partnership with the Greenway Conservancy.”

Kent said City Winery will be serving their locally crafted wine on tap, including a variety of reds, whites, and rosé and they have partnered with Boston-based Harpoon Brewery to offer locally-made craft beer and cider.

There will also be a menu of fresh wraps, cheese boards, and snacks to complement the wine garden experience.

Kent said consistent with guidelines from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Boston, new protocols have been established for visitor safety at City Winery on The Greenway.

The new protocols are as follows:

All guests are required to complete a wellness check prior to entering.

Guests may order at the bar, standing at a safe social distance. Guests otherwise remain seated at their tables.

Each table will seat 6 guests maximum and tables will be at least 6 feet apart from each other.

All staff and guests are required to wear a face mask until their food and drinks are at their table.

“We’re delighted to bring back City Winery on The Greenway for its second summer on Dewey Square. As Boston continues with phased reopening, the Conservancy will continue to provide the dynamic open space, contemporary public art, and local food and drink options that are essential to everyone who shares our city,” said Greenway Conservancy Executive Director Jesse Brackenbury. “During these challenging times, the Conservancy looks forward to welcoming visitors to safely unwind at City Winery on The Greenway this summer.”

Brackenbury said City Winery on The Greenway will complement all that The Greenway has to offer.

“Visitors can explore our seven unique water features and unwind in our organically maintained lawns and gardens,” said Brackenbury. “Earlier this spring, the Conservancy announced the installation of a new artwork by Mexican-American master folk artist Catalina Delgado-Trunk and imminent installation of new artwork by renowned British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare. Delgado-Trunk’s Global Connections: Mesoamerican Myths, the Domestication of Nourishment, and its Distribution and Shonibare’s Wind Sculpture (SG) V will be on display for one year and will join four other artworks currently on display on The Greenway.” Brackenbury added that The Greenway Open Market takes place every Saturday and first and third Sundays of the month, and the Boston Public Market at Dewey Square has returned for the season on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Greenway Food Truck Program and Greenway Carousel at The Tiffany & Co. Foundation Grove is operating with limited schedules.

“All Greenway programming features enhanced cleaning and physical distancing procedures to promote safety for our park visitors,” said Brackenbury. “You can learn more about changes to Conservancy programming in the park and response to COVID-19 in our blog post, COVID-19 – Updates from the Greenway Conservancy. This information will continue to be regularly updated; you can also sign up for regular email updates from the Conservancy on our webpage.”