Mayor Says “Columbus Park Decisions Should Be Made by the Community”

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh participated in a virtual North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) meeting, discussing the status of Columbus Park and the statue of the navigator which has been the decapitated for the second time.

During yearly Columbus Day weekends, the statue has also been painted red in the past with messages.

Walsh made it clear that the “replacement of the statue and the possible renaming of the park will be made by the community”.

The June 9 incident drew the negative attention of many Italian organizations that will meet with the Mayor to resolve what appears to be a radical problem because Columbus was involved in slavery.

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP), and all volunteer organization fully agree with the Mayor that any decisions relating to the park “should be made by the community”.

The statue was originally erected in 1979 and renovated in 2001 at the public park.