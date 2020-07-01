State Rules Imposed at Dog Park

Many violations were handed out by the City to canine owners that were abusing the simple rules related to the North End Dog Park located on Prince and Snow Hill Streets, in DeFilippo Park, causing the park’s closure.

Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF) somehow managed to clean up the issues and the park was reopened, however, new state rules and regulations governing the use of the park were implemented.

The new rules and regulations have been posted in the park and at the entrance as well.

While RUFF was excited about the reopening of the park, they believe “things are not going to be the same for some time.”

NEMPAC Holds Perform-a-Thon

A successful Perform-a-thon was held online by the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) to benefit music scholarships and educational programs at the Center.

NEMPAC held entertainment all day, back-to-back, performances with special guests participating.

Silent auctions and a raffle took place as well.

“Youth scholarships are awarded to provide low-cost of free opportunities at the Center’s partnership sites,” NEMPAC Executive Director Sherri Snow said.

“NEMPAC was very excited to continue this event, showcasing all that the students learned at home,” Snow added.

City Offers Free Parking to Compensate for Outdoor Dining

Residents who have been impacted by the loss of parking spaces related to outdoor dining in the North End are now eligible for free parking at the Government Center Parking Garage until September 7, 2020 (Labor Day), according to North End/Waterfront/West End liaison John Romano for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services.

“Residents have been contacted of the free parking by the city and advised of the requirements for eligibility,” Romano said.

“Once residents have completed the steps required in the application, for 24-7 use, they can pick up the parking pass,” Romano noted.

Requirements include: a valid residential parking permit registered from 52-139 Salem Street or 13-381 Hanover Street.

Eligibility requirements:

• Have a valid residential parking permit registered to 52 – 139 Salem Street or 13 – 381 Hanover Street

We are offering a free parking spot starting 6/18/2020 lasting until 9/7/2020 (Labor day) with 24/7 parking at Government Center Garage. If you are interested in taking advantage of this offer please follow the steps below.

• Fill out the following electronic waiver before you arrive at the garage for your pass: https://tinyurl.com/NEparking. Once the form is complete it will be sent to the garage office automatically.

• In order to pick up your pass, you will need to make an appointment after filling out the waiver above. You can make an appointment by emailing the garage office at [email protected] Please include your name and license plate number in your email to schedule an appointment.

• When arriving for your appointment you will need to bring your driver’s license and vehicle registration to the garage office for address confirmation when picking up their pass at your appointment.

• Lastly, all persons coming to the garage parking office must please abide by current COVID-19 guidelines and wear appropriate face covering.