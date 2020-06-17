Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy Announces Return of Seasonal Favorites

In line with guidance from the City and Commonwealth, the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy is excited to announce the return of seasonal favorites on The Greenway.

The Greenway Conservancy is turning on the Greenway Fountains for the 2020 season, with daily hours of 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Chinatown Stream, Harbor Fog Sculpture, Rings Fountain, Labyrinth Fountain, Split Dodecahedron Sculpture, and South Canal Fountain are all operating as of Tuesday. The Conservancy will turn on the North Canal Fountain in the next week when current repair work is completed.

The Greenway PlayCubes in Chin Park have been closed since March 18 and have reopened Tuesday for children with a supervising adult.

The Greenway Open Market, operated by New England Open Markets, will be returning for the season this upcoming Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21. The Open Market will take place every Saturday and first and third Sundays of the month from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on The Greenway.

The Greenway Carousel at the Tiffany & Co. Foundation Grove will be opening for the season in the next several weeks with a limited Friday to Sunday schedule. Our beer and wine gardens are in the process of reviewing guidelines and planning.

The Greenway Food Truck Program is running on a limited schedule and the Boston Public Market at Dewey Square has returned for the season, once again bringing locally-sourced food to those who live or work downtown from local farmers and small businesses. Farmers market vendors are proud to accept SNAP/EBT and HIP for all eligible products. All Greenway programming features enhanced cleaning and physical distancing procedures to promote safety for our park visitors. You can learn more about changes to Conservancy programming in the park and response to COVID-19 in our blog post, COVID-19 – Updates from the Greenway Conservancy. This information will continue to be regularly updated; you can also sign up for regular email updates from the Conservancy on our webpage.