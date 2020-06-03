North End/West End City Liaison Hired

Former North End resident John Romano appears to have all the tools and energy to become an asset to the 3 neighborhoods he will represent as the new liaison for Boston Mayor Martin Walsh.

John’s turf will cover the North End, Waterfront and West End replacing Maria Lanza.

John Romano.

If the name sounds for me year, it should, he is the son of community activist John and Patricia Romano who are very active and NEAD, NEAA, Nazzaro Community Center and other organization.

The new liaison has been extremely active in the community when he was younger, volunteering with North End Against Drugs (NEAD) of which his father is President.

He is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Lowell with a Bachelor’s Degree (BA) and Mathematics and Higher Education Administration graduate and in 2016 and 2018.

The 25-year-old told the Review he is, “Passionate about community engagement and can’t wait to attend neighborhood meetings to introduce himself and work with residents, organizations and the business community once things begin to reopen.”

Currently, John is sending out emails on the status of the virus as it affects the neighborhood in general, as well as general community news.

John can be reached at 617-635-4987.