NEAD Scholarship Applications Now Available

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) will once again distribute scholarships for North End residents only, according to President John Romano.

“NEAD feels very strongly that education plays an important part in our children’s future,” Romano said.

The non-profit neighborhood organization will be accepting all application forms electronically by June 8 at 6 PM.

The link to both rules forms and the application are rules at bit.ly/2VCSHCB and forms at bit.ly/2Yp4JB9.

Romano noted, “For this year only, applicants will not need to provide a letter from school, however, all other requirements will remain the same.”

“NEAD scholarships for both private and public schools,” he added.

“If you know someone who does not have a computer, advise them that copies of the form and rules are available at the Nazzaro Center,” Romano added.

For information email [email protected]