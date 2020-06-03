NEAA Forced to Cancel Golf Tournament

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) to cancel its longtime annual benefit golf tournament.

Under the direction of golf Chairman Robert “Ted” Tomasone, the golf tourney usually attracts 155 golfers and raises about $20,000 dollars.

Each year, for well over 50 years, the NEAA has provided much-needed athletic, educational and social events and activities in the community.

In addition, the NEAA a non-profit organization, has financially supported other neighborhood organizations with various activities within the community.

“Many volunteers did everything possible to conduct this fundraising tournament, but circumstances due to the virus made it impossible to have a real competitive golf outing,” Tomasone said.

According to Tomasone, “NEAA will send letters to former golfers and those expected to participate in the 2020 event, asking if they would like to make a tax-deductible donation so that the organization can continue to provide youth, adult and senior programs in the community.”

The NEAA has already scheduled next year outing for August at the Andover Country Club.