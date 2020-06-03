Friends Cancel 48th Reunion

Friends of the North and have decided to cancel its 48th annual reunion which was scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 19 at the Sons of Italy Hall in Winchester.

The special event brings together new and former North End residents for a truly unique time of recalling the neighborhood and a cherished childhood that’s relived through the reunion.

One of Friends of the North End, Victor Passacantilli said the group is looking forward to the 2021 event which they will continue to organize. The Friends, through the get together, donate funds to several North End organizations each year