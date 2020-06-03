COVID-19 Update for North End

As the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline in the city and state, the infection rate in the North End spiked nearly 31 percent in the past two weeks.

On Friday the BPHC released its weekly COVID-19 stats by neighborhood that tracks infection rates and COVID testing results in Boston neighborhoods.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed the North End, West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Downtown had an infection rate of 81.5 cases per 10,000 residents, up from 62.3 cases per 10,000 residents two week ago.

The number of confirmed cases in the area increased from 347 two weeks ago to 454.

When compared to other neighborhoods the North End, West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Downtown has the second lowest infection rates among residents second to only Fenway.

The stats released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID-19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide there are currently 12,818 confirmed cases, up from 12.050 reported two weeks ago. So far, 7,103 of these 12,818 cases have fully recovered. There have been 649 COVID-19 related deaths among Boston residents, up from 588 two weeks ago.