COVID-19 Updates for North End

With a dramatic increase in testing for COVID-19 among Boston residents, the number of those infected with the COVID-19 virus has increased in some neighborhoods while places like the North End seem relatively stable.

According to Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) data the infection rate in the North End, West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Downtown remains low.

In BPHC data released last Friday North End, West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Downtown had an infection rate of 53.7 cases per 10,000 residents with only 299 confirmed cases reported.

When compared to neighboring neighborhoods like East Boston, which reported 971 confirmed COVID-19 cases last week and an infection rate of 206.9 cases per 10,000 residents, the North End, West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Downtown has the second lowest infection rates among residents second to only Charlestown.

The stats released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID-19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

According to the BPHC data Eastie, Mattapan and Dorchester experienced elevated levels of testing positive at or above 33 percent during the past week suggesting a need for increased testing relative to other Boston neighborhoods.

Citywide there are currently 10,077 positive cases of coronavirus–confirmed and presumptive. So far, 2,384 of these 10,077 residents have fully recovered. There have been 442 COVID-19 related deaths among Boston residents. Massachusetts has 69,087 positive cases of coronavirus and 4,090 deaths reported at this time.

At the mayor’s daily press briefing on Monday Mayor Martin Walsh provided some additional data to illustrate the current state of the coronavirus outbreak in Boston.

“The number of people in ICU care for COVID-19 at Boston hospitals has been gradually going down,” he said. “At the same time, Boston hospitals are still operating at around 120 percent of normal ICU capacity.”

Mayor Walsh expressed that Boston is moving in the right direction, but that this is not a time to ease up on the precautions we are taking to prevent the spread of the virus.

Over the weekend the city began distributing new COVID-19 information booklets with information on how to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak. Walsh also reminded residents of Governor Baker’s executive order requiring all Massachusetts residents over the age of 2 to wear face coverings in public and wherever physical distancing is a challenge. This order goes into effect on Wednesday, May 6 (today) and includes wearing a mask at grocery stores, retail stores, and on public transit.