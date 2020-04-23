North End’s Bricco Now Open for Take Out

DePasquale Ventures announced that Bricco Restaurant, 241 Hanover Street, Boston, is now open for take-out. From noon until 8 p.m. daily. Bricco will be offering take-out specific menus which can be found on their website, www.Bricco.com and can be made by calling the restaurant at 617-248-6800. Food will be delivered curbside from the restaurant.

Signature Appetizers and Pastas:

• Caesar, blue sky bibb lettuce & radicchio 13

• Mozzarella di Bufala Caprese, vine-ripe tomatoes and basil pesto 18

• Meatballs, served with fresh ricotta & crostini 16

• Shrimp Scampi, seared with lemon, cherry tomatoes, spinach 19

• Bricco’s Artisanal Pasta Gnocchetti Sorrentina, 24

• Risotto, sausage, wild mushrooms, mascarpone cheese 26

Secondi:

• 7-Spice Murray’s Brick Chicken roasted “under the brick,” swiss chard timbale with potato purée, prosciutto & roasted red peppers 29

• Alaskan King Salmon, roasted fennel & shallots, white bean purée 29

• Braised Beef Short Ribs, creamy parmigiano polenta, roasted chestnuts, red wine reduction, sweet Italian glaze 37

• Grilled Veal Chop, marcho farm, milk fed 52

• Painted Hills Burger, cabot clouthbound, bibb lettuce, pepperdew relish, smoked bacon, parmigiano aioli 18 Margherita Pizza

Please note that Bricco is offering take-out only, with curbside pick-up at the restaurant. Bricco orders can be placed by calling 617-248-6800. For the full menu, please visit www.bricco.com.