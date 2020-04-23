North End Feasts Unveil Special Edition All Saints T-Shirt

The North End Feast Societies Unite to Address Food Insecurity During Covid-19 Crisis.

Proceeds from the online sale of the special edition shirt will benefit the neighborhood’s food insecurity programs run the the ABCD and NEW/Health Center and other local chariities. The programs ensure fresh groceries and prepared meals will be available to lower income families and seniors in the North End and Boston neighborhoods during the ongoing public health crisis. Both the ABCD and NEW/Health organize year long food programs to benefit our neighbors.

Our festivals celebrate the lives and good works of our patron Saints and our Blessed Mother, who have exemplified faith and hope for generations. We look to them now for inspiration and optimism during these uncertain times.

Sales of the All Saints shirts will be sold online only and shipped directly to you. Please visit the Bonfire website to purchase your special edition shirts: https://www.bonfire.com/northendfeasts.