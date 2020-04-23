News and Notes

City Announces Mortgage Relief

Mortgage relief partnerships have been established with 12 lenders which will provide homeowners with at least three months of deferred payments, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh announced.

Housing leaders will offer three months of deferred mortgage payments for homeowners who contact them and demonstrate they have been financially impacted by the public health crisis.

Lenders have also committed not to charge late fees, or report non-payments to the credit bureaus.

“No person should have to worry about losing their homes right now,” the Mayor said.

Dedicated Beds for First Responders

Boston has secured many dedicated beds and various locations to facilitate social distancing and reduce the further spread of COVID-19 among first responders, shelter staff and veterans living in group homes.

“We’re entering the most critical point of the outbreak and the beginning of a surge in cases that will be very difficult for our city,” Mayor Martin Walsh said. “That’s why we are doing everything possible to be prepared,” He added.

New COVID-19 Task Force Formed

A new COVID-19 Health Inequities Task Force, to provide guidance, to the City of Boston addressing current inequities and data analysis, testing sites and health care services for Blacks, Asians and immigrants.

“We know that there are significant inequities that put our communities of color and immigrant population at higher risk for contracting coronavirus, developing severe illness and impeding them from access care, Mayo Walsh said.

The new task force will focus especially on increasing access based on data that will be collected.