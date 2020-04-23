NEMPAC Host First Free Open Mic Community Night

North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) held its first Free Open Mic Community Night with 17 talented acts involving 20 performances from the North End, West End, Charlestown, Malden, Somerville, Nashua, NH and Ponferrada, Spain, with strong family ties to Italy, Ireland and Spain.

Participants showcase their skills for an audience of over 70 that connected beyond the local neighborhood, from different parts of the world, making them feel closer to family and friends, according to the Center.

The program was such a success, NEMPAC hosted its second Open Mic Community Night, on Friday, April 10 at 6 PM via Zoom. This initiative was led by Allie Meek-Carufel, Education Programs Director and Music. The other instructor, was Josaphat Contreras, NEMPAC Program Coordinator via Zoom.

Talents of every skill levels were welcomed. Some participants were new to the stage with no performance experience, others performed to hone their skills, NEMPAC noted.

It was everything from classical, folk, pop and heavy metal, to singers and instrument players.

Performers represented a wide array of ages and capabilities from children through adults, from students, to faculty, to simply friends of NEMPAC Community.

NEMPAC noted, “Everybody connected and participated as a performer or as an audience to virtually come together, showing support for each other through music and to have a light moment during daunting times.

For additional updates visit www.nempacboston.org and follow NEMPAC’s social [email protected]